The International Amateur Radio Union Region 1 (IARU Region 1) Monitoring System (IARUMS) December newsletter reports that many Indonesian “pirates” were heard on December 30, 2017, in the 7.000 to 7.040 MHz range, USB/LSB, active in 5-kHz increments, “laughing, singing, and talking.” Signals were reported to be “rather strong in Europe.”

Adding to the mix were Chinese over-the-horizon (OTH) radars on 7 and 14 MHz, emitting 10-kHz wide bursts with durations of 3.8 and 7.6 seconds, and often jumping.

A Russian military system was transmitting DSB on 7.030 MHz from Crimea, covering about 5.6 kHz for several days, according to the report from Wolf Hadel, DK2OM.

Pirates from Russia were reported in the 3.5 to 3.6 MHz range, operating AM with unstable carriers. Radio Hargaysa in Somalia has been broadcasting at 7.120 MHz. Radio Eritrea and white noise jamming reported to be from Radio Ethiopia continue to be reported on 7.140 MHz and 7.180 MHz.