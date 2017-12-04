International Girls in Information and Telecommunication Technologies (ICT) Day is April 27. The ITU initiative aims to create a global environment that empowers and encourages girls and young women to consider careers in the growing ICT field, enabling them and technology companies to reap the benefits of greater female participation in the ICT sector.

“Since we launched Girls in ICT Day, we have seen over 240,000 girls and young women take part in more than 7,200 celebrations in 160 countries worldwide, said the ITU’s Kemal Huseinovic, Chief of the Infrastructure, Enabling Environment and E-Applications Department.

He offered some tips on planning Girls in ICT Day events. These include hands-on workshops, competitions, inviting role models, and hosting a career fair.

“In IARU Region 2, we consider that Amateur Radio is an excellent way for girls to get to know and appreciate ICTs,” IARU Region 2 Public Information Officer Joaquín Solana, XE1R, said. International Girls in ICT Day is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in April every year. — Thanks to Joaquín Solana, XE1R; ITU