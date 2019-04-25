Maintenance work on April 28 may disrupt internet access to ARRL Headquarters systems — including VPN connections and Logbook of the World. The main website should remain online during this outage, which would last for up to 4 hours on April 28, starting at approximately midnight EDT (0400 UTC on April 29). All services will automatically resume as soon as connectivity is restored. Email should not be affected. Any orders placed via the ARRL Store during the outage will be queued for handling after connectivity returns. We apologize for any inconvenience.