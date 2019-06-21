Maintenance work on Sunday, June 23, may disrupt internet access to ARRL Headquarters systems — including VPN connections and Logbook of the World. The main website should remain online during this outage, which could last for up to 6 hours on June 23, starting at approximately midnight EDT (0400 UTC on June 24). All services will automatically resume as soon as connectivity is restored.

Email should not be affected. Any orders placed via the ARRL Store during the outage will be queued for handling after connectivity returns. We apologize for any inconvenience.