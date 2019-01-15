Akio Taguchi, JE2QIZ/AC7XZ, reports that he has received a license from the Myanmar (formerly known as Burma) Ministry of Transportation and Communication. His call sign there will be XZ2B. Taguchi explained that Myanmar only permits Amateur Radio operation from 20 MHz to 300 MHz at a power of just 25 W, and he plans to operate a "fishing rod antenna" from his hotel.

Because license fees in Myanmar are assessed in terms of spectrum used, Taguchi said his license authorizes operation within 20 kHz of the band edge. He will operate CW only. As of January 12, he reported having contacted fewer than 30 stations, including New Zealand, Australia, China, the Philippines, and Russia. His license is valid for 150 days.

More information is on the XZ2B QRZ.com profile. Myanmar is the 49th most-wanted DXCC entity, according to Club Log.