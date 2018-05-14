JK Antennas, which recently donated a new two-element, 40-meter Yagi to Maxim Memorial Station W1AW at ARRL Headquarters, has followed up with a XR5-JK antenna for use by the Laird Campbell Memorial HQ Operators Club station W1HQ, located adjacent to the ARRL Laboratory.

The five-band XR5-JK replaces a multiband antenna that was no longer functional. Matt Strelow, KC1XX, and Andrew Toth — both of XX Towers, Inc. — were on hand on May 2 to finalize the construction and installation of new Yagi, donated by JK Antennas proprietor Ken Garg, W3JK. The balun used for this antenna was donated by Balun Designs, LLC, which manufactures the baluns used on JK Antennas based on their specifications.

Headquarters staffers Bob Allison, WB1GCM, and Joe Carcia, NJ1Q, picked up the new antenna from JK Antennas’ distribution site in Brookfield, Connecticut, on May 1.