The AMSAT Board of Directors on August 8 elected AMSAT Vice President, Educational Relations, Joe Spier, K6WAO, of Reno, Nevada, as Executive Vice President. Spier’s new duties will include implementation of AMSAT-NA’s Strategic Planning. He will continue for now in his other duties as 2017 Space Symposium Chairman, AMSAT News Service co-editor, and in ARISS Education and Educational Relations.

“I extend my congratulations to Joe on his new position of leadership in AMSAT-NA,” AMSAT President, Barry Baines, WD4ASW said. “As EVP, he will be working closely with me on a variety of matters involving various AMSAT departments as we move forward on our strategic planning process as well as day-to-day management of the organization. Joe’s dedication to the strategic planning process will enhance the future of AMSAT-NA.” — Thanks to AMSAT News Service

Under the AMSAT bylaws, the position of Executive Vice President is one of seven senior officer positions that are approved by the AMSAT Board of Directors. According to the bylaws, the Executive Vice President “shall act in the place of the President in the President’s absence, and shall have such other duties as the Board may determine.” In addition, the Executive VP is assigned the responsibility of AMSAT External Relations team leader and as acting director of any team leader position that is not filled.

Spier is an AMSAT Life Member and has served in Educational Relations during the past 6 years. He also is a Life Member of ARRL, the Society of Amateur Radio Astronomers, and the Air Force Association.