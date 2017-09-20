Scouting’s Jamboree on the Air/Jamboree on the Internet (JOTA/JOTI) event takes place over the October 20 – 22 weekend, and organizers are urging Scout stations planning to participate to register now. The world JOTA-JOTI Team has activated its online sign-up system. This year's event will be the 60th Jamboree on the Air.

“Our number one message at this time is to register their station and get ready for JOTA,” JOTA Coordinator Jim Wilson, K5ND, told ARRL. “It’s time for Scout groups to bring together their open action items — ordering patches, printing handouts, gathering equipment, reminding staff members, verifying location, and getting the word out to the Scouts to be prepared for a fabulous experience talking with other Scouts across the country and hopefully around the world.”

JOTA is the world’s largest Scouting event, held annually over the third full weekend in October, and Scouts of any age can participate — from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts and Venturers, male and female. During JOTA, Amateur Radio links Scouts with other Scouts and hams, locally and worldwide. Since the first JOTA in 1958, millions of Scouts have met each other through this event to exchange ideas and share experiences via ham radio. Many contacts made during JOTA have resulted in enduring friendships and connections.

According to the World Scout Bureau, the 2016 JOTA had nearly 1.3 million Scout participants from more than 30,000 locations, and reached 156 countries.

The World JOTA-JOTI Team has published a Participant’s Guide to help Scouts to get on the air and the Internet for the largest Scouting event in the world. They’ve also published a brief history of the 60 years of Jamboree on the Air as well as the Top 10 Challenges and Activities in 2016 that might provide ideas for your event this year. An online scheduling tool is available too.

For participating via EchoLink, two conference nodes now have been designated for Scout contacts — *JOTA-365* (node 480809) and *JAMBO* (node 832996). Visit the K2BSA Radio Scouting page for more information on frequencies, including D-STAR, DMR, and IRLP.