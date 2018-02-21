Z68M, a one-person DXpedition by Mome Dimovski, Z32ZM, will be on the air February 22 to March 6, on 160 – 10 meters, CW, SSB, RTTY, FT8, and JT65. Confirm contact using Club Log.

Also in March, Gab Barison, HB9TSW, who is in the Swiss Air Force will be in Pristina, Kosovo, March 29 to April 19 as part of a NATO mission, will be active as Z68BG in his spare time, as especially evenings and Sunday. He’ll be running 100 W to a ground plane, CW on 80 – 17. He uses LoTW.

Later this year, Z68AA and Z68RBJ, helmed by Croatian Flora Fauna Radio Club members 9A6AA, 9A2MF, and 9A5RBJ (ON3RBJ), will take place in mid-May from Peja, 100 W, 80 – 10 meters, wire antennas, SSB, CW, and FT8. QSL Z68AA via 9A6AA, and Z68RBJ via 9A5RBJ. They will use LoTW.

The hugely popular Z60A celebratory operation from Pristina culminated on Kosovo’s 10th anniversary, February 18. The Z60A operating sites were left intact for a return over the weekend of the ARRL International DX Contest, March 3 – 5. The initial activation of Kosovo as a DXCC entity resulted in 81,478 contacts with 26,487 individual call signs. Europe dominated the tally with two-thirds of the contacts. North American stations accounted for 22% of stations worked. Delegates from 10 countries were part of the initial activity. — Thanks to The Daily DX, OPDX, and Martti Laine, OH2BH