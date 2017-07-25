Nearly 1,500 Boy Scouts so far have visited K2BSA during the 2017 Boy Scout National Jamboree, taking place at the 11,400-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia. The event winds up this week. With 47 states confirmed and 125 Radio merit badges awarded thus far, the 42 volunteers at the flagship Jamboree Amateur Radio station are confident they’ll work all US states by the time they sign off on July 27 at 2000 UTC. Eight separate stations are on the air from the Jamboree as K2BSA.

On July 24, Roanoke Division Vice Director Bill Morine, N2COP, and West Virginia Section Manager Dan Ringer, K8WV, presented a plaque of appreciation. Accepting was K2BSA and Radio Merit Badge and Jamboree on the Air (JOTA) Coordinator Jim Wilson, K5ND.

Operating hours at K2BSA were curtailed on Monday because of President Trump’s visit to the National Jamboree. He spoke in the outdoor arena adjacent to K2BSA. Some 40,000 Boy Scouts and leaders are attending Jamboree, which began July 19.

K2BSA has launched one balloon carrying APRS, and a second is set to go aloft later this week. The first balloon reached an altitude of 30,000 feet and was beaconing an APRS signal up to 100 off the New Jersey coast before its signal could no longer be copied. Tracking software, which integrates weather information, predicts the balloon would tack to the southwest, possibly appear on APRS digipeaters in the Caribbean.

K2BSA is operating SSB on or about 28.390, 24.960, 21.360, 18.140, 14.290, 7.190, and 3.940 MHz, and PSK31 on or about 28.120, 24.920, 21.080, 18.100, 14.070, 10.142, 7.080, and 3.580 MHz. EchoLink: K2BSA-R Demonstration Station (node 4566), WV8BSA-R UHF Repeater (node 6544), NA1WJ-R VHF Repeater (node 873264), Conference *JAMBO* (node 832996). Plan to connect via *JAMBO* conference for best results. — Thanks to Bill Morine, N2COP