The Bouvet Island 3Y0Z DXpedition team has issued an invitation to follow the team while it’s on its way to the “most remote place on Earth." The 3Y0Z team will be using a Garmin InReach SE satellite-tracking device that will enable others to follow the team’s travel route and progress on a map in real time. Hal Turley, W8HC, will activate an InReach SE when he leaves his home in West Virginia on January 9 and leave it active until the team reaches Bouvet Island.

The device uses Iridium satellite technology and will send a waypoint along the route every 30 minutes. These will appear on the Bouvet MapShare website, as the team travels to Chile and eastward on the vessel Betanzos on the 10- to 12-day journey across the South Atlantic to Bouvet.

In addition to MapShare, the DXpedition will use the InReach device to send messages along the way to provide updates and information which will show up on the MapShare route as small blue rectangular boxes that viewers can click to read.