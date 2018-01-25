The Z60A operation from Kosovo, the latest DXCC entity, continues apace from the headquarters of Kosovo’s IARU member society SHRAK. The operation also commemorates the 10th anniversary of Kosovo’s independence. The group of operators was reported to be “in good spirits and keeping Z60A activated as much as they can with their other duties.”

Noise from LED lighting has presented a challenge after dark, generating noise up to S-8. Z60A will add bands to its repertoire, including 160 and 17. Logs are being uploaded to Club Log, but Internet access is reported to be “very sporadic,” and uploads could be delayed.

Only contacts with Kosovo (Z6) after 0000 UTC on January 21, 2018, are valid for DXCC credit. — Thanks to The Daily DX