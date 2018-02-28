Z60A organizers Pertti Turunen, OG2M; Martti Laine, OH2BH, and Henri Olander, OH3JR, will reactivate Z60A from Kosovo, the newest DXCC entity, starting on February 28, on the low bands and in the ARRL International DX Contest (SSB) March 3 – 4 (UTC). The previous Z60A operating sites are still equipped with antennas.

In the prior Z60A activation, operators were disappointed that high noise levels hampered reception on the low bands. Several local radio amateurs have been working to pin down noise sources, and, while 80 and 40 meters are “relatively clean” 160 meters “is still a challenge.” The operators plan to set out Beverage antennas as far as possible from noise sources.

The Finnish visitors will carry two complete stations for Kosovo’s IARU Member-Society SHRAK, which local operators will put on the air. Meanwhile, a Czech DXpedition group has announced plans for its Z66D DXpedition from April 14 – 22. The first few days will be “limited” as the station is built up, and “full-bore activity” is expected by April 17. Operation will be on HF on SSB, CW, RTTY, and FT8 with seven radios and four amps. QSL will be via OK6DJ. — Thanks to Martti Laine, OH2BH, and The Daily DX