Es’hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, has tweeted that it’s anticipating that SpaceX will launch its geostationary Es’hail-2 satellite sometime in the 4th quarter of 2018. The commercial Qatari satellite will provide the first Amateur Radio geostationary communication and will be capable of linking amateurs from Brazil to Thailand.

Es’hail-2 will carry two AMSAT-DL-designed Phase 4 Amateur Radio transponders operating in the 2.4 GHz and 10.450 GHz bands. A 250-kHz bandwidth linear transponder is intended for conventional analog operation, while an 8-MHz bandwidth transponder will serve experimental digital modulation schemes and DVB amateur television. The satellite will be positioned at 26° east. Es’hailSat said the new satellite “will allow also the AMSAT community to validate and demonstrate their DVB standard.”

The narrowband analog linear transponder downlink will cover 10489.550 – 10489.800 MHz with 100 W output. The uplink will be 2400.050 – 2400.300 MHz. The wideband digital transponder will downlink on 10491.000 – 10499.000 MHz with 100 W output. The uplink passband will be 2401.500 – 2409.500 MHz.

Both transponders will be equipped with antennas capable of providing full coverage over about one-third of Earth’s surface. The Qatar Amateur Radio Society (A71A) and Qatar Satellite Company are cooperating on the Amateur Radio project. AMSAT-DL is providing technical support.

Es’hailSat said its high-powered, advanced satellite will build on the success of Es’hail-1 and “further boost broadband delivery, broadcasting, and global connectivity in Qatar, the entire region and beyond.” Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in Japan is manufacturing the satellite.