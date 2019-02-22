This week and next week, a number of radio amateurs from around the globe are attending the ITU Conference Preparatory Meeting (CPM) in Geneva, in advance of World Radiocommunication Conference 2019 (WRC-19) this fall.

Already, there has been a lot of activity from the International Radio Club, 4U1ITU, including a casual effort in the ARRL International DX Contest (CW) last weekend where, despite good conditions, only 17 North American contacts were made owing to limited operating time. Much activity over the past week has been on FT8 (fox-and-hounds mode) and CW, with considerable HF and some 6-meter operation spotted.

IARU Secretary David Sumner, K1ZZ, notes that 4U1ITU is located in an office building with roof-top antennas on the roof and a very high level of manmade noise, especially on 80 and 160 meters. Sumner said he plans to operate until after local sunrise on Sunday morning (February 24), “mainly but not exclusively on 160 meters,” (you should listen near 1,811, listening down). Sumner said, “Unfortunately, nothing can be done about the noise. We have to hope for good propagation.” -- Thanks to The Daily DX