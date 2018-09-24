The Larkfield Amateur Radio Club (LARC) in Huntington, New York, provided communication support for the 41st Northport Great Cow Harbor 10K / 2K Run on September 15. The nonprofit event is held in cooperation with various community organizations.

LARC members provided communications from the starting point, at various positions along the course, and at the finish line. One LARC radio operator equipped with a radio took part in the race, and an EMT-radio amateur rode a Northport Fire Department Gator that traveled the course. A net control station with two radio operators was established to monitor and direct all communications and to contact EMTs when needed.

Three medical needs that occurred during the event were swiftly resolved. Eighteen LARC members participated, assisted by two members of the Great South Bay Amateur Radio Club (GSBARC).