Bill Sexton, N1IN/AAR1FP, of Sarasota, Florida, who served for many years as US Army MARS Public Information Officer, has become the second of five MARS members to be presented with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a civilian honor, established to honor volunteers working through the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation. The Lifetime award recognizes more than 4,000 hours of extraordinary volunteer service. Army MARS Program Chief Paul English, WD8DBY, conferred the award earlier this month during a teleconference.

“It is with great pride and pleasure that I announce that Bill Sexton, N1IN/AAR1FP, is one of five MARS members receiving the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award,” said MARS Region 1 Director Robert M. Mims, WA1OEZ. “Bill has spent countless hours as National Public Information Officer and unofficial historian for the Army MARS program. Thanks, Bill, for all you have done and continue to do for the MARS Program.” Sexton also wrote An Unofficial History: Army MARS at 90, Helping Protect the Homeland.

Army MARS member Dave Popkin, W2CC/AAR2BU, was honored in an earlier presentation. Other US Army MARS members awaiting formal presentation of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award are, Steve Hajducek, N2CKH; Neal Morris, K0TIV, and Orlo Brown, K6SUJ.