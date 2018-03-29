The 7Q7EI DXpedition in Malawi is using the new FT8 “DXpedition Mode,” which is still in beta, but some of those attempting to work 7Q7EI on that mode are not using the correct version of the FT8 software (part of WSJT-X version 1.9.0-rc3) released on March 18. The 7Q7EI operation concludes on April 2.

“It is working well, and things are okay on [7Q7EI’s] side, apart from a large amount of people not using the correct version of FT8 and failing to set it up as ‘Hound,’” QSL Manager Charles Wilmott, M0OXO, said. Operators not using the FT8 “DXpedition Mode” included in the last two version 1.9.0 “release candidate” iterations have been “causing huge QRM, and stopping QSOs from taking place by others doing it correctly,” Wilmott said. The new software will not allow 7Q7EI to work stations using the older FT8 software. In FT8 DXpedition Mode parlance, the DXpedition is the “Fox,” and stations in the pileup are “Hounds.”

Just updated this week, the FT8 DXpedition Mode User Guide explains that, until WSJT-X version 1.9.0 has been formally released, FT8 DXpedition Mode “should be used only in controlled test situations,” and stations that do are obliged to share their results with the WSJT development team.

The second beta version of FT8 DXpedition Mode came in the wake of a March 6 field trial of FT8 DXpedition Mode, which uncovered the need for some changes to the software as well as a few bug corrections.

Updates included in version 1.9.0-rc3 “corrected a number of flaws in Fox behavior” for FT8 DXpedition Mode. The new beta version also permits Hounds to use compound call signs. There have been some updates to the documentation and “other minor bug fixes,” the version 1.9.0-rc3 release notes said.

Contacts between the DXpedition station and callers can be completed in as little as one transmission apiece by the calling station. DXpedition stations can transmit up to five signals simultaneously, allowing contact rates up to about 500 per hour, under ideal conditions.

After the test, Joe Taylor, K1JT — the “T” in FT8 — suggested two operating hints to be used “as needed.” Hounds should manually reset their transmit frequency as needed to evade human-generated interference, and the Fox should consider using the randomizing feature to vary transmit frequency.

Installation packages for Windows, Linux, macOS, and Raspbian Jessie have been posted on the WSJT website. — Thanks to The Daily DX for some information