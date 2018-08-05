May 8 is Amateur Radio Day (Día del Radioaficionado) in Puerto Rico. In his proclamation, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo A. Rosselló Nevares cited the Amateur Radio response in Puerto Rico in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria last September, which provided emergency communication on behalf of the American Red Cross as part of the federal government response, and efforts to restore electrical power to the island. Puerto Rico is home to some 4,000 radio amateurs, many of whom are members of ARRL, the proclamation notes. ARRL was recognized for providing Amateur Radio equipment to Puerto Rico’s radio amateurs following the hurricanes as part of the Ham Aid program, and for organizing the deployment of 22 ham radio volunteers to help with Puerto Rico’s recovery.

Amateur Radio Day offers “the opportunity to exalt the valuable service of the radio amateurs of Puerto Rico and their contribution to the development and evolution of this important means of communication in our society,” the Governor’s proclamation declared. A ceremony will take place in San Juan in Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives.

Amateur Radio Day in Puerto Rico is always the second Tuesday of May.