Nevada mayors Carolyn Goodman of Las Vegas, John Lee of North Las Vegas, and Andy Hafen of Henderson have joined the Clark County Board of Commissioners in proclaiming March 26 to April 2 as “NVCON Week,” recognizing the ARRL Nevada State Convention (NVCON), March 31-April 2.

The community leaders encouraged the citizens of their respective localities to pay tribute to the area’s Amateur Radio operators. Nevada radio amateurs will convene in Las Vegas for the NVCON. The state is home to more than 7,600 radio amateurs, many of whom provide communication support during emergencies, disasters, and public events.

Featured speakers at NVCON will be noted youth activities program creator and mentor Carole Perry, WB2MGP; Amateur Radio educator Gordon West, WB6NOA, and FEMA Individual Assistance Division Director Christopher Smith. Local TV meteorologist and kids’ author Kevin Janison also will speak.