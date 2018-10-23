The Federación Mexicana de Radioexperimentadores (FMRE), Mexico’s IARU member-society, is asking radio amateurs to avoid 7.060, 7.130, and 14.120 MHz, where Category 4 Hurricane Willa emergency nets are operating (in Spanish).

As of 1200 UTC, the storm was some 150 miles south-southwest of Mazatlan, with maximum sustained winds of 130 MPH. Willa is moving north at 5 MPH and is expected to make landfall later today (October 23) along the west-central coast of mainland Mexico. Mexico’s National Emergency Net activated the nets yesterday. Alternate systems include IRLP, node 0077, and DMR TE 33450 of the FMRE.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) considers a Category 4 hurricane a “major” disaster, with “catastrophic damage” likely. — Thanks to Benjamin Kuo, AI6YR