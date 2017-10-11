Kalpana Kharel, 9N1MM, and her daughter Tejaswita (Teju), 9N1DX, are active radio amateurs from Nepal’s capital of Kathmandu. Husband and father Satish is 9N1AA, the first Nepali national to be licensed there. Satish Kharel and his daughter were active during the 2015 earthquake response in Nepal.

Kalpana Kharel is believed to be the first female Amateur Radio licensee from Nepal (an American, Jinny Beyer, 9N1RA, was active in the 1970s), and her daughter is the youngest ever to obtain a ham ticket there. Both are reported operational on HF, mostly on RTTY and FT8.

Tejaswita Kharel, who attends Rato Bangala School in Patan, Nepal, said on her QRZ.com profile that she is working to improve her Morse code skills.

“I was very keen to learn about ham radio since my childhood,” she said there. “I always observed RTTY QSOs of my dad. So, I am more comfortable with digital modes.” QSL cards for 9N1MM and 9N1DX are said to be in production.

9N1MM, now held by Kalpana Kharel, was the famous call sign of Father Marshall Moran, who was the first active radio amateur in Nepal from the 1950s until the early 1990s.