[UPDATED 2018-03-27@1533 UTC] Technical problems have developed with the live feed. Efforts are under way to restore it. The sessions will be archived for later viewing.

Amateur Radio is again represented at the 2018 National Hurricane Conference in Orlando, Florida. As it has been in past years, the conference theme is to improve hurricane preparedness. The National Hurricane Conference Amateur Radio Workshop is being livestreamed and recorded for later viewing.

During the Amateur Radio sessions today (Tuesday, March 27), from 10:30 AM to 12:15 PM EDT and 1:30 to 5:00 PM EDT, presenters will offer overviews of their respective groups and how they dealt with the historic 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Amateur Radio presentations will be recorded and livestreamed via Youtube and on the VoIP Hurricane Net site.

Schedule

10:30-10:35 AM: Opening Remarks

10:35-11:05 AM: Importance of Amateur Radio Surface Reports (Dr. Ed Rappaport)

11:05-11:35 AM: Canadian Hurricane Centre and Hurricane Meteorological Topics (VE1MBR)

11:35 AM-12:15 PM: ARRL “Force of Fifty Mission” and Caribbean Amateur Radio Response (KI1U)

1:30-2:10 PM: WX4NHC Amateur Radio Station at the National Hurricane Center Overview (WD4R)

2:10-2:40 PM: Hurricane Watch Net Overview, Personal Weather Stations and Backup Power and Antenna Overview (KB5HAV)

2:40-3:10 PM: VoIP Hurricane Net Overview & Best Practices in SKYWARN for Tropical Systems (KD1CY)

3:30-4:15 PM: SATERN, Salvation Army Team Emergency Radio Network Overview (WB8BZH)

4:15-5:00 PM: Moderated Q & A session and Panel Discussion

“We hope many of you can watch the livestream or see the recording of the Amateur Radio Workshop as the Atlantic Hurricane Season starts on June 1,” said Eastern Massachusetts ARES SKYWARN Coordinator Rob Macedo, KD1CY. “Thanks to all for their support of the Amateur Radio Workshop and the NWS Boston/Norton SKYWARN program.”