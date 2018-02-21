The annual National Hurricane Conference is set for March 26 – 29, in Orlando, Florida. The theme this year is “Improving Hurricane Preparedness.” Some 1,500 attendees are expected. The Amateur Radio session will take place on Tuesday, March 27, at 1:30 PM. Presenters will address various aspects of the Amateur Radio response to hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

ARRL Emergency Preparedness Manager Mike Corey, KI1U, will discuss ARRL’s unprecedented mission to Puerto Rico to support the American Red Cross in the wake of Hurricane Maria, considered to be the worst natural disaster of all time for Dominica and Puerto Rico.

A National Hurricane Center representative will discuss the importance of Amateur Radio surface reports to the hurricane forecasting process.

Other presentation topics will cover the operations of several groups during the 2017 hurricane season, including WX4NHC, the National Hurricane Center Amateur Radio station; the Hurricane Watch Net; the VoIP Hurricane Net; the Canadian Hurricane Centre; the Salvation Army Team Emergency Radio Network (SATERN), and best practices in SKYWARN activations.

The Amateur Radio session is typically open to hams, free of charge. — Thanks to The ARES E-Letter