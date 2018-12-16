Neil Carleton, VE3NCE, of Almonte, Ontario, has been named to the Canadian Amateur Radio Hall of Fame. Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) says the honor recognizes radio amateurs' “outstanding achievement and excellence of the highest degree, for serious and sustained service to Amateur Radio in Canada, or to Amateur Radio at large.”

RAC said Amateur Radio played an important role during Carleton’s teaching career, and he was a key advisor in developing the RAC Youth Education Program, aimed at introducing Amateur Radio in the classroom. Carleton is a member of the Almonte Amateur Radio Club. — Thanks to RAC via Frank Davis, VO1HP, Chair, Canadian Amateur Radio Hall of Fame Board of Trustees