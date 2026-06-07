ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has announced the appointment of Ray Sokola, K9RS, of Wilmington, Delaware, as Vice Director for the ARRL Atlantic Division. The appointment, made by ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, fills the vacancy created in January when former Vice Director Marty Newingham, AG3I, assumed the office of Atlantic Division Director. Sokola will serve the remainder of a term that expires December 31, 2026.

The Atlantic Division includes the ARRL Sections of Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, Western Pennsylvania, Maryland-DC, Northern New York, Western New York, and Southern New Jersey. Elections are held for five of the 15 ARRL Divisions each year, for terms of 3 years.

See also ARRL Atlantic Division Leadership Change (ARRL Letter, 1/29/2026) and ARRL Member Bulletin (1/28/2026).