ARRL

Register Account

Login Help

News

New ARRL Central Division Vice Director

06/22/2026

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has announced the appointment of Robert Ronk, W9AP, of Winneconne, Wisconsin, as Vice Director for the ARRL Central Division. The appointment, made by ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, fills the vacancy created in April when former Vice Director Joshua Long, W9HT, assumed the office of Central Division Director. Ronk will complete a term that expires December 31, 2027.

The Central Division includes Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. ARRL is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Directors. Elections are held for five of the 15 ARRL Divisions each year, for terms of 3 years.

See also ARRL Announces Change in Central Division Leadership (ARRL News 4/10/2026).



Back

Back to Top

Having Trouble?

News & Features >> News

EXPLORE ARRL

Instragram     Facebook     Twitter     YouTube     LinkedIn
Copyright © 2026 The American Radio Relay League, Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction of material from any ARRL web page without written permission is strictly prohibited.