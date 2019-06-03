A new ARRL podcast aimed newcomers to Amateur Radio will launch on Thursday, March 7. “So Now What?” will alternate new-episode weeks with the “ARRL The Doctor is In” podcast.

“So Now What?” will focus on answering questions and providing support and encouragement for new licensees to get the most out of the hobby. Co-hosting “So Now What?” will be ARRL Communications Content Producer Michelle Patnode, W3MVP, and ARRL Station Manager Joe Carcia, NJ1Q. The podcast will explore questions that newer hams may have and the issues that keep newcomers from remaining active.

“So Now What?” will be sponsored by LDG Electronics.

“No other podcast is really aimed at this segment of the Amateur Radio community… that is being underserved, that is not getting the answers to the many questions they have,” said ARRL Communications Manager David Isgur, N1RSN, who will serve as the podcast’s executive producer.

Topics to be discussed in the first several episodes include getting started, operating modes available to Technician licensees, VEC and licensing issues, sunspots and propagation, mobile operating, contesting, Amateur Radio in pop culture, and perceptions of Technician license holders.

As with “ARRL The Doctor is In,” listeners will be able to find “So Now What?” on Apple iTunes, Blubrry, or Stitcher (free registration required, or browse the site as a guest) and through the free Stitcher app for iOS, Kindle, or Android devices...or wherever you get your podcasts. Episodes will also be archived on the ARRL website.