ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® announced the appointment of Tony Dowler, K6BV, of Pacifica, California, as the ARRL Santa Clara Valley (SCV) Section Manager as of July 1, 2026. Dowler succeeds James Armstrong, NV6W, of San Jose, who concluded his third term as Section Manager on June 30 after serving since 2020.

Dowler has been the SCV Affiliated Club Coordinator. He has been an Amateur Radio Service licensee since 1981 and holds an Amateur Extra class license. His amateur radio activities include HF operating and DXing. He is also a Director of the Northern California DX Club and a past president of the San Francisco Radio Club.

Dowler’s term as Section Manager continues through June 30, 2027. Section Managers are elected to two-year terms by ARRL members who live in their sections.

There are 71 territorial ARRL Sections. Section Managers advance the work of the all-volunteer ARRL Field Organization.