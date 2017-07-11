For more than a decade, Joel Hallas, W1ZR, has been offering ideas and advice to radio amateurs in QST’s “The Doctor is In” column. Each month he educates, dispenses cures for troublesome problems, and indulges in more than a little technical myth-busting. Now the Doctor’s advice is available in Volume 1 of ARRL's Best of The Doctor is In.

In this series, ARRL has gathered the most frequently asked questions, as well as Joel’s detailed answers, on the topic of antenna systems. Many answers include comprehensive illustrations. You’ll find helpful information about VHF/UHF antennas, HF wire antennas, HF vertical antennas, HF Yagi antennas, and transmission lines.

If you’re puzzling over how to improve your station antennas or how to solve a problem with your antenna system, chances are someone else has shared the same questions with — and received helpful answers from — The Doctor. Having ARRL's Best of The Doctor is In at hand is the next best thing to a visit from W1ZR himself!

ARRL's Best of The Doctor Is In is available from the ARRL Store or your ARRL Dealer. (ARRL Item no. 0741), ISBN: 978-1-62595-074-1, $22.95 retail, special ARRL Member Price $19.95). Call 860-594-0355 or, toll-free in the US, 888-277-5289. It is also available as an e-book for the Amazon Kindle.