Magic Band Antennas for Ham Radio is designed for radio amateurs who want to discover the mysteries of the “magic band.” Six meters is a band full of surprises. When you least expect it, 6 meters can suddenly open for contacts over hundreds and even thousands of miles. And while the HF bands may be suffering during a Solar Minimum, 6 meters is unaffected and just as amazing as ever.

If you’re looking for new pursuits in Amateur Radio, the world above 50 MHz is the territory you should explore. You’ll quickly learn 6 meters is exciting and fun!

Written by Bruce Walker, N3JO, ARRL Life Member, and volunteer VHF Awards Manager, this book includes:

Insight into the unpredictable behavior of the 6-meter band.

6-meter operating and the quirks of 6-meter propagation.

Build your own 6-meter antennas – includes detailed designs for everything from simple antennas to high-gain band busters.

Magic Band Antennas for Ham Radio is available from the ARRL Store or your ARRL Dealer. (ARRL Item no. 0987, ISBN: 978-1-62595-098-7, $22.95 retail, special ARRL Member Price $19.95). Call 860-594-0355 or, toll-free in the US, 888-277-5289. It will also be available as an e-book for the Amazon Kindle.