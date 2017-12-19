Carlos Beviglia, LU1BCE, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, takes over as the International Amateur Radio Union Region 2 (IARU R2) Monitoring System Coordinator on January 1. The Region 2 Monitoring System has been inactive recently.

Licensed at age 16 in 1979, he represents the third generation of radio amateurs in his family that began with his grandfather, LU2BJ, in 1927, and that he hopes will continue with his own children. He prefers to operate CW and is active on all HF bands.

Beviglia served as president of the Radio Club of Argentina from 2007 until 2017 and participated in the club’s 2016 Summer Antarctic Campaign at LU1ZI — Carlini Base, South Shetland Islands, Argentine Antarctica.