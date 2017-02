AMSAT-NA reports that Mark Pisani, KK6OTJ, and Jerry Rogers, W8LR, are claiming a new distance record for their February 1 APRS message packet contact during a pass of the International Space Station (ISS). The distance was 3,089 kilometers (approximately 1,915 miles), establishing a new distance record for the ISS digipeater. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service via Mark Pisani, KK6OTJ