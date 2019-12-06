The New Jersey Antique Radio Club (NJARC) has invited vintage radio and electronics collectors, restorers, and history buffs to check out its YouTube page, which offers more than 125 videos. The club has recorded presentations on restoration, test equipment, radio history, TVs, audio equipment, how vacuum tubes and other electronic components work, and visits to collectors’ homes. The site also offers livestreams of its monthly club meetings. — Thanks to NJARC President Richard Lee