The Orange County (New York) Amateur Radio Club (OCARC) has been presented with a Hiram Percy Maxim Society plaque, in recognition of its donations to the Legislative Issues Advocacy and Spectrum Defense funds,

ARRL Development Manager Lauren Clarke, KB1YDD, has announced. ARRL Hudson Division Director Mike Lisenco, N2YBB, presented the Maxim Society plaque to OCARC President Bruce Baccaro, K2ULZ, on April 20.

“The club is very proud to be one of only 10 clubs nationwide to be inducted into the Maxim Society,” Lisenco said.

Maxim Society members are recognized for having contributed cumulative donations of $10,000 or more to ARRL. OCARC is an ARRL-affiliated club.