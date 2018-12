The ARRL Contest Branch reports that preliminary results now are available for the 2018 ARRL November Sweepstakes CW and for the 2018 September VHF Contest. Preliminary results for the ARRL 10 GHz and Up Contest also have been posted. The Contest Branch reminds participants that logs for the 2018 ARRL 10-Meter Contest are due by 2359 UTC on December 16, and the 2018 ARRL EME Contest logs are due by 2359 UTC on December 25.