NOAA is considering ending the North Atlantic and North Pacific marine storm warning announcements at minutes 8, 9, and 10 for WWV, and at minutes 48, 49, 50, and 51 for WWVH. Termination would be on October 1, 2017. NOAA wants to hear from as many interested parties as possible. Comments need to be received by NOAA by May 31.

Send all comments or issues concerning this proposed action via e-mail with “MARINE WARNING” in the subject line. WWV and WWVH are services of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). — Thanks to Matt Deutch, N0RGT