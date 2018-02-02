NOAA is once again considering ending North Atlantic and North Pacific Marine storm warning announcements at minutes 8, 9, and 10 of each hour on WWV, and minutes 48, 49, 50, and 51 of WWVH.

Submit questions, comments, or concerns about this proposed change with “NIST MARINE WARNING” in the subject line no later than February 23, 2018. NOAA had announced in April 2017 that it was considering this change but held off in the wake of supporting comments.

WWV and WWVH are services of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). — Thanks to Matt Deutch, N0RGT