Nobel Laureate and Amateur Radio software developer Joe Taylor, K1JT, will be an honored guest January 27-29 at the 5th annual ARRL Puerto Rico State Convention in Hatillo. Taylor was the 2016 Dayton Hamvention® Amateur of the Year.

Special event station W1AW/KP4 will be on the air as part of the festivities.

Admission is free. The event is organized by the Caribbean Amateur Radio Group and the Puerto Rico Amateur Radio League, with the Municipality of Hatillo. — Thanks to Angel Santana, WP3GW