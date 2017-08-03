Nodir Tursoon-Zadeh, EY8MM, of Tajikistan will be the keynote speaker for the 28th annual Top Band Dinner, Friday, May 19, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in downtown Dayton. He will speak about Top Band preparations associated with the January 2018 3Y0Z DXpedition to Bouvet Island, where he will head up 160-meter operations.

EY8MM is an accomplished 160-meter operator who recently confirmed 300 DXCC entities there; he also holds WAS and WAZ on Top Band.

Tickets for the Dayton Top Band dinner are still available. — Thanks to Tim Duffy, K3LR