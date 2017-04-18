Nominations for the 2017 Bill Pasternak/Amateur Radio Newsline Young Ham of the Year (YHOTY) will be accepted until May 31.

Candidates for the award must be 18 or younger and reside in the US (or its possessions) or Canada. Nominees must hold a valid Amateur Radio license issued by the US or Canada.

A candidate needs to have accomplished something outstanding as an Amateur Radio operator, whether by recruiting new hams, engaging in a community service project, or helping to benefit Amateur Radio in other ways.

The award presentation will be held at the Huntsville Hamfest on August 19, 2017. The Young Ham of the Year Award was created by Amateur Radio Newsline founder Bill Pasternak, WA6ITF (SK). The 2016 YHOTY was Skyler Fennell, KD0WHB, of Denver