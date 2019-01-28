CQ Magazine has announced that nominations for the CQ Contest Hall of Fame are being accepted until March 1. Individuals, clubs, and national organizations may submit nominations. Nominations should clearly indicate that they are for the Contest Hall of Fame and detail the reasons and basis for the nomination. Email submission is preferred, with a subject line of Contest Hall of Fame. Nominations may be mailed to CQ Contest Hall of Fame, c/o CQ Magazine, 17 W. John St., Hicksville, NY 11801.

The CQ Contest Hall of Fame was established in 1986 to recognize Amateur Radio competitors who have made major contributions to contesting that go above and beyond the call of duty. A maximum of two contesters is inducted each year.

Announcement of recipients (and induction ceremony, if honoree is present) will be made at the annual Hamvention®Contest Dinner on May 18 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in downtown Dayton. Last year’s recipients were Tom Wagner, N1MM, and Andy Blank, N2NT/V47T. — Thanks to CQ Contesting Editor Dave Siddall, K3ZJ