Nominations will be accepted until March 1 for membership in the CQ Amateur Radio, DX, and CQ Contest halls of fame. The DX and Contest halls of fame recognize radio amateurs who have made major contributions to DXing and contesting, respectively. The CQ Amateur Radio Hall of Fame recognizes those who have made major contributions to Amateur Radio generally, and radio amateurs who have made major contributions to society at large.

“The activities and accomplishments that qualify one for membership in these elite groups involve considerable personal sacrifice and can usually be described by the phrase ‘above and beyond the call of duty,’” the nomination announcement said. Nominations may be made by individuals, clubs, or national organizations. Up to two people may be inducted into the Contest and DX halls of fame each year. There is no set maximum for inductees into the Amateur Radio Hall of Fame.

E-mail nominations (preferred) or mail (postmarked by March 1) to Amateur Radio, DX, or Contest Hall of Fame, c/o CQ magazine, 17 West John St., Hicksville, NY 11801 USA. Be sure to specify which hall of fame the nomination is for.