A four-operator team will activate special event station VI9NI on April 1 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Norfolk Island Act. The Act granted limited self-government to the Australian external territory of Norfolk Island. The Act formally established the Norfolk Island Legislative Assembly and gave the Assembly powers to pass, amend, and repeal laws, and — subject to the assent of the Administrator of Norfolk Island — executive powers.

The activation will run from April 1 until April 14. Two stations will be on the air from 160 – 17 meters, with a focus on FT8, CW, and SSB. VI9NI will use WSJT-X version 2.01 in Fox/Hound mode (call only above 1,000 Hz). — Thanks to David Burden VK3BDX/AC3CW