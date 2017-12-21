Noted contester and DX station builder and operator Jim Sullivan, W7EJ, of Hillsboro, Oregon, died on December 19. He was 64.

Licensed in 1970, he had been an active contester since 1973. Starting in 1989, he began constructing stations in DX locations — including FG5R in Guadeloupe, 9M8R in East Malaysia, and CN2R in Morocco, which hosted some of the luminaries of the contesting world. Sullivan’s stations racked up several contest records.

Professionally, he was involved in hardware design and programming, and owned a small company, which developed websites and Windows applications. He also enjoyed outdoor activities including hiking.