Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) has reiterated a call to Canadian radio amateurs to keep a close watch on Hurricane Chris. The storm was just upgraded from Tropical Storm to hurricane status and has gained considerable forward motion as it bears down on the Canadian Maritimes and Newfoundland-Labrador with winds of 155 kilometers per hour (100 MPH).

The storm is moving to the northeast at 37 kilometers per hour (22 MPH). Hurricane Chris is expected to make landfall on Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula late on July 5 as a post-tropical depression. Rainfall in the affected area could amount to 50 to 70 millimeters, with 80 to 100 kilometer per hour winds and heavy surf.

Environment Canada issued a Tropical Cyclone Information Statement on July 11. Amateur Radio operators are encouraged to monitor local repeaters and IARU Center of Activity frequencies, and in the affected area, to provide updates to the Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) on 14.325 MHz. The HWN has not activated and remains in Alert Level 2 — monitoring mode.

RAC Vice President and Community Services Officer Doug Mercer, VO1DM, who is also IARU Region 2 Emergency Coordinator, urged Canadian radio amateurs continue to monitor alerts issued by the Canadian Hurricane Centre and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.