Amateur Radio activity under the special OJ9X call sign to mark the Santa Radio 2017 and Finland’s 100th anniversary of independence has resulted in more than 42,000 contacts. The multiple OJ9X operators are aiming for at least 50,000 contacts by the time the event wraps up on December 31.

Activity continues on all bands, including 2-meter meteor scatter and moonbounce as well as 60 meters. All contacts will be confirmed by Club Log, Logbook of the World (LoTW), and QSL bureaus.