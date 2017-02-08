Emergency Management officials have announced participation in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region VI exercise “Vigilant Guard” on Amateur Radio channels, August 3-6, 8 AM until 6 PM local time.

“Using Amateur Radio channels, this exercise will demonstrate the capability for reaching back to our state and federal partners,” said Altus, Oklahoma, Emergency Management Director Lloyd Colston, KC5FM, “This would be important during a regional cataclysmic event, such as an ice storm or large earthquake.”

Colston, who also has National Communications System, privileges said the exercise would utilize 60-meter channels 1-5.