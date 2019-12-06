The Perseverance DX Group (PDXG) team planning the 2020 DXpedition to Orkney Islands will use the call sign VP8/VP8DXU. The team reports that radio and antenna strategies are complete, and work is under way on detailed project plans. Elecraft will provide K3S transceivers as well as amplifiers and panadapters for the adventure.

The team has scheduled a “Tent Weekend” in July to check out the three tents acquired for the DXpedition.

The estimated project cost is $325,000. Donation details are available on the South Orkney 2020 website.