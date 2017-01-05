The Outer Banks Repeater Association (OBRA) in North Carolina has been presented with the 2017 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. OBRA President Andrew Darling, AA3YQ, accepted the citation at the April 17 Dare County Commissioners meeting in Manteo. The citation, signed by Governor Roy Cooper, said that OBRA members set themselves apart from other volunteer organizations “by always being available, even when the weather drives other organizations to sit back and stay out of harm’s way.”

The citation said, “During other events they are often the first to arrive and the last to leave as they set up post to coordinate communications, ensuring that the event runs smoothly. And, when needed there is a focal point to deliver seamless coordination with emergency response personnel.”

The citation said OBRA’s “disciplined, patient, and knowledgeable operators” are the result of an in-depth training licensing process. OBRA supports Dare County Emergency Management during storms and other major emergencies and provides communication support for numerous public events. — Thanks to Peregrine White, KI4IBF, OBRA PIO